Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 475.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,524,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

