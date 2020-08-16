JUST Price Up 41.4% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $170.66 million and $330.38 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00158482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.01860803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00195927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00133072 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

