JUST Stablecoin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00161389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.01868177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00195813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128103 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network.

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.