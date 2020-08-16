KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 1,177 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

TMO traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.76. The company had a trading volume of 898,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

