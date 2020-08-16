KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 18,122 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after acquiring an additional 529,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.07. 2,200,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

