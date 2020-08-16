KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires New Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.10. 5,843,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The stock has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

