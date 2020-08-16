KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 10,684 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.99. 2,739,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

