KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.05% of Descartes Systems Group worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132,488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,343. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

