KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stock Holdings in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,567 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.12% of SciPlay worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 680,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. SciPlay Corp has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,628,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

