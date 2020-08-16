KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,988,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,049,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after acquiring an additional 614,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,824. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

