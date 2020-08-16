KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,522,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $268.77 and a one year high of $345.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

