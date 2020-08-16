KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.20% of CSW Industrials worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 198.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,698.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,897. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

