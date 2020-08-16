KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,160 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,411. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

