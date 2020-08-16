KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $2.47 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,667. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

