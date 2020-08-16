KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $3.14 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.86. 1,280,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,276. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $207.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.