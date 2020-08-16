KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,359,728. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $78.07. 1,313,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,980. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

