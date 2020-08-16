KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 8,155 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,072,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.