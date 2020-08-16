KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases New Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

CG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 723,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,789. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.64. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 60,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,688,377.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 588,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock worth $507,807,011.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

