KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 205,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 256.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 285,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $20.04. 3,379,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,948. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

