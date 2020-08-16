KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 15,867 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.22% of Endava worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Endava by 242.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 924,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 654,410 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 52.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 399,764 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $3,807,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Endava by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Endava by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 429,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 153,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Endava PLC – has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.