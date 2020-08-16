KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,605 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

