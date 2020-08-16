KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 7,314 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.18% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.29. 42,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,868. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

