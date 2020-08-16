KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 134,809 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 55.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 357,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 973,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.