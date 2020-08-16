KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 499.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 349,164 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 329,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 69.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 249,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $83.60. 231,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,764. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

