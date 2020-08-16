KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,859 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in 58.com were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 58.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WUBA shares. New Street Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NYSE WUBA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.66. 982,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. Research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

