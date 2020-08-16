Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kasikornbank Public has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SMUUY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

