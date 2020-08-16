KickToken (KICK) Reaches One Day Volume of $377,454.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, ABCC, Exmo and YoBit. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $377,454.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,739,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,650,651,091 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, P2PB2B, Gate.io, Bilaxy, COSS, Livecoin, OOOBTC, CoinBene, TOKOK, Dcoin, ABCC, KuCoin, BitMart, Mercatox, ProBit Exchange, YoBit and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

