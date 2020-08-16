King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $6.01 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00161389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.01868177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00195813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128103 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

