LEOcoin Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $72,277.93 and approximately $204.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,853.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.03590709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.02581626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00534981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00760832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00703303 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016196 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

