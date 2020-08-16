Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.08% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,361,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 350,254 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,766. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

