Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $329,751.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00013155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $329,751.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00536752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

