LINA (LINA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $176,574.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $176,574.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

