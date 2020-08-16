LiquidApps Market Cap Reaches $22.01 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $198,278.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 141.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00102181 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,040,124,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,444,903 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

