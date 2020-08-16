LockTrip Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $68,241.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00004351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00022854 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004475 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

