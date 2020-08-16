LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $645,432.03

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $645,432.03 and $5,783.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,552,326 coins and its circulating supply is 9,545,094 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

