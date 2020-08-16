LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $607,149.21

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $607,149.21 and $5,765.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,555,802 coins and its circulating supply is 9,548,569 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

