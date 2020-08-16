MalwareChain (MALW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $496,345.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00441454 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011896 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011517 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,560,895 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,344 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com.

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

