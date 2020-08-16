MarketPeak (PEAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $4.07 million and $159,080.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00161085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.01839648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00196324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00129174 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 101,847,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,704,867 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com.

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

