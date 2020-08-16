Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,634. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

