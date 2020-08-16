Matchpool Market Cap Reaches $258,466.09 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $258,466.09 and $185.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matchpool has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.51 or 0.05838431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool (GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

