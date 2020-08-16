Maverick Chain Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $393,290.84 and approximately $3,396.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00161085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.01839648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00196324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00129174 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

