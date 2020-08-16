MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,555.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $107,441.96 and approximately $19,555.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00051963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00797137 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.01652922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,817.26 or 0.99696126 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00146423 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00080315 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.