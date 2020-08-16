MCO (MCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.38 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One MCO token can now be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00046671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LATOKEN and Coinrail. MCO has a total market cap of $87.38 million and $7.55 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $693.54 or 0.05850349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, EXX, Coinrail, Bithumb, HitBTC, Livecoin, DDEX, IDEX, BigONE, Bittrex, Binance, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi, Cashierest, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Liqui, Upbit, ABCC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

