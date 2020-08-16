Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $494,659.59

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $494,659.59 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00797245 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00080282 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005382 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.