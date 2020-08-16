Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

OTCMKTS MKGAF traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.65. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.93.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

