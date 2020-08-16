Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $201.55. The company had a trading volume of 418,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,349. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $203.51. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

