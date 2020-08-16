Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,697 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.13. 899,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

