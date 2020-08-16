Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 126.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,713 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 6,251,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,609,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

