Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,445 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

