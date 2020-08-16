MOAC (MOAC) Market Cap Hits $9.78 Million

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $46,452.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

